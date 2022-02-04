Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., a paper mill in the U.S., raised its level of support to Gold Patron of the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership, taking a more active role in the future of the printing supply chain.

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) is a non-profit organization that certifies printing facilities’ sustainability best practices, including and beyond regulatory compliance. SGP advocates best practices and innovation among print community stakeholders, aligning the printing industry and its customers in the pursuit of a more accountable sustainable supply chain.

Operating under a third-party certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, the synergistic alignment and partnership with SGP enables us to better serve our mutual stakeholders and customers.

"Monadnock and the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership share a commitment to sustainability and innovation," says Jonathan Graham, chairman of the board, Sustainable Green Printing Partnership. "Our work to build an increasingly sustainable supply chain is accelerating through strategic partnerships with leading companies like Monadnock."

Monadnock’s product portfolio, numbering more than two hundred grades of paper, is FSC certified, manufactured carbon neutral (VERs) and made with 100% renewable Green-e certified wind powered electricity (RECs) under a third-party certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management System. In recent months, the company has introduced sustainable papers and packaging material made from alternative fibers such as industrial hemp, cotton linters and jute derived from recycled coffee bags. Monadnock’s online Environmental Impact Calculator helps industry partners and customers forecast and assess the positive impacts on energy, air, water and waste by specifying its papers.

“Monadnock joined SGP last year as a Silver Patron,” says Julie Brannen, director, Sustainability Solutions. “To answer the demand from global brands, even through the pandemic, we stayed the course with considerable development of new and sustainable printing and packaging papers. We recognize the synergies and alignment with SGP principles and the importance of supporting sustainability in the printing supply chain. To accelerate this mission, we increased our support to Gold status.”