Jujo Thermal Ltd. launched new high-barrier flexible packaging grades to meet the highest demands of print quality. Designed for end applications requiring the highest print definition in gravure printing, the products have all the benefits of sustainable SHIELDPLUS packaging paper material geared with high-definition gravure printability.

The enhanced new grades are available in bleached white finish, the SHIELDPLUS Graphic HD 65, and unbleached brown finish, the SHIELDPLUS Brown HD 60.

In addition to offering excellent printing properties, the optimized printing side surface of the SHIELDPLUS HD grades further enhances the heat sealability of the product. This feature, in turn, makes it possible to decrease the sealant coat weight and thus achieve cost savings.

SHIELDPLUS grades are a sustainable solutions for applications such as cereals, confectionery, tobacco, etc.

SHIELDPLUS paper material is recyclable thanks to its wood fiber base and water-based barrier coating — a solution for packages where presently barrier films made from plastic or aluminum are used. The innovative SHIELDPLUS product range offers suitable means to help the flexible packaging industry reduce the use of plastic film or aluminum in packaging.