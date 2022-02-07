Today, M&M'S, a member of the Mars family of brands, announced M&M'S Album Art packs, a new musically inspired collection featuring the M&M'S characters reimagined as landmark album covers. The new M&M'S Album Art packaging features the likes of four barrier-breaking and award-winning artists, including Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalía and David Bowie — each known for inspiring a wide range of entertainment-loving fans to be their true selves and for promoting a sense of belonging. The four Album Art packs artists span a variety of music genres and were selected to ensure fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.

"From our perennially favorite chocolate to new product innovations to must-visit retail stores, the M&M'S brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M'S Album Art is the next step on this journey," says Sarah Long, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "M&M'S Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging."

In celebration of the artists' diverse fanbases, M&M'S has leveraged social media to identify U.S.-based fans and surprised fifteen of them with a special delivery of M&M'S Album Art packs, bringing better moments and more smiles to fans across the nation.

Available at retailers nationwide and on MMS.com, the limited-edition M&M'S Album Art packs will feature Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," H.E.R.'s self-titled album "H.E.R.," Rosalía's "El Mal Querer" and David Bowie's "Aladdin Sane." The offering will be available in four varieties: Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Minis in a Single (1.69 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.), Sharing Size (10.8 oz.) and Party Size (38 oz.), and retail from $0.99 - $10.99.