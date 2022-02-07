Christoph Wachter took over as director of the Flexible Packaging Paper division at Koehler Paper in January 2022. He succeeds Eckhard Kallies, who has had great success in positioning, developing and implementing a long-term strategy for this new business unit as part of a three-year mandate.

Koehler NexPlus is a range of barrier-coated paper with a wide range of applications. These include, in particular, barriers to odors, grease, mineral oils, water vapor, and also gases. Wachter brings with him 30 years of experience in specialty paper in the paper industry, where his roles have included working as a CEO with international responsibility. Further growth for flexible packaging paper from Koehler Paper A wide range of customers, such as Ritter Sport and Südzucker, have opted for packaging paper from Koehler Paper since it entered the market.

Kai Furler, CEO of the Koehler Group, says, “We see huge growth ahead of us in the Flexible Packaging Paper division and are delighted that Christoph Wachter will now be able to contribute his experience as head of the division.”