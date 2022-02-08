Reuniting the package printing and converting industry after three years, INFOFLEX 2022 is back in-person with a full-size exhibition, and the first of 2022. The exhibition will take place on March 14-15 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX,.

“INFOFLEX 2022 is one of the few exhibitions Nilpeter will be at this year,” says Nilpeter sales consultant, John Crammer. “It’s a buyer event—from prepress to post finishing equipment and everything in between. The quality of business being done at INFOFLEX exceeds all exhibitions of this size. We see a marked increase in quality leads and brand reinforcement at INFOFLEX.”

The theme of INFOFLEX 2022 is “Building Relationships. Forging Connections.” It speaks to INFOFLEX’s ability to bring together members of the package printing industry to discover new technologies that improve print quality and increase efficiency in every part of the production workflow. Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the annual exhibition, companies are eager to network face-to-face with both decision-makers and end users.

“I can feel the excitement building around the event,” says FTA director of membership and business development, Jay Kaible. “After a successful and sold-out INFOFLEX at Fall Conference last October, everyone is eager to get back together again to kick off the new year with a more comprehensive event that includes a larger show floor and more time for networking. The Fort Worth location has always been a successful destination for INFOFLEX — both attendance-wise and for exhibitors.”

The show floor at INFOFLEX 2022 is already 92% sold. Only 15 booths (10-ft. x 10-ft.) are available to FTA members ($3,800) and non-members ($7,600). Companies interested in exhibiting should contact Jay Kaible at 631-737-6020 ext. 120, jkaible@flexography.org or visit infoflex.flexography.org.