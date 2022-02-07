UnTapped was started by Slopeside Syrup, professional cyclist Ted King and Nordic skier Andrew Gardner in late 2013. Inspired by the classic drink Vermont farmers have used for generations, UnTapped Pure maple sugar is a nutrient rich, low glycemic carbohydrate and has minerals, amino acids and antioxidants that make it an ideal athletic fuel.

Founded by Andrew Gardner, Press Forward, a Vermont-based company that advises brands and startups, created the name, branding, package design and a successful crowd-funding campaign that launched UnTapped into the athletic nutrition business. Today, UnTapped is in over 400 specialty retail stores, including Whole Foods and REI.