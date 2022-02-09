Davis-Standard announced that Kyle Haley has been hired as aftermarket sales manager – Upper Midwest. Haley’s territory includes the states of Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Haley will focus on supporting existing installations and new opportunities within this territory, including marketing aftermarket products and services for all Davis-Standard brands.

“Kyle’s industry knowledge and commitment to performance-driven aftermarket service is an asset to our North American team,” says Joe Guigli, Davis-Standard VP of Aftermarket Sales. “He understands the U.S. and Canadian markets, and his team-oriented approach will serve customers well.”

Haley comes to Davis-Standard from Greiner Extrusion where he was an outside sales representative for extrusion tooling (profile) and downstream equipment. He has a bachelor of science in business from the University of Minnesota, and is a member of the American Marketing Association.