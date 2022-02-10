User-friendly concept and innovative design. Streamline form and alternative coloring, modular concept and controller that easy to operate. Worth to highlight that all the communications are connected via the top of the machine. The electric cabinet is backside. The machine is divided into 2 parts to transport it easily by land or by sea.

APF-Max blow molder is equipped with B&R PLC (since 2017, B&R is part of ABB group). The program, as well as the manuals for the machine, are available in languages depending on the customer’s location. A central lubrication system makes machine maintenance easier.

Flexibility. APF-Max series has 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-,6-, 8-cavities configurations. The notion of “flexibility” in terms of APF-Max series by PET Technologies stands for:

Wide range of preform neck standards. With the same machine, you can produce both 100 ml bottles for sanitizers, for example, and 1 L wide neck jars for coffee.

Increase of output of the blow molder you already have. You can buy a 4-cavity model with an output 7000 bph and then reach 14000 bph! It is enough to install additional cavities make and make respective changes in the heater.

Wide range of bottle formats, from 100 ml up to 6 L. Let’s see how it works with model APF-Max 5! To produce up to 2 L bottles, the machine has 5 cavities. When you decide to switch to 1-gallon bottle, the machine is readjusted for 3 cavities.

Hot fill option: it is applicable to the whole APF-Max series and is an additional advantage to the features described above.

Molds quick change. APF-Max blow molder flexibility keeps pace with a quick-change system. The equipment concept allows using many mold sets for a wide range of PET bottles with minimum change over time. Blow mold is equipped with non-spill quick-change connections and is replaced in one piece.

Thus, 15 minutes are enough to change the blow mold and start to produce another bottle format. 108 mandrels in the heater of 8-cavity blow molder you can change in just 4 minutes.

All-electric configuration. Servo drives provide more precise positioning together with high speed, stable heater conveyor speed and blowing process. The stretching rod position is automatically controlled depending on the bottle height when you switch from one bottle format to another. Preblow is also controlled via PLC.

NIR heating and low total installed power. APF-Max blow molder is equipped with a special short-wave near-infrared heating system (NIR). It is not a common method for PET blow molding market, though preform heating is more efficient whilst less kilowatts are consumed. The advantages of NIR heating system for PET bottles production:

Uniform temperature distribution between the inner and outer parts of preform wall

Reduced heating time

Compact heater size

Reduced energy consumption of blow molder.

Ceramic reflectors are used for better perform heating and to reduce energy consumption. Automatic temperature regulation is on the top of the story.

Universal and operator-friendly, economic and flexible. These are only a few attributes to characterize the new generation of PET stretch blow molders APF-Max. The machine has high output while its dimensions are more compact. It is equipped with a double air recovery system to cover the demand of low pressure and pressure for pre-blow. It explains why our customers like Avida (Russia) and Kazan milk plant have already installed 3 blow molders APF-Max, though it was launched to the market not long ago.