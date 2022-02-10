Davis-Standard will promote a range of converting technology at ICE Europe, March 15–17, in Munich, Germany, Hall A5, booth 1310. Davis-Standard’s team from the U.S. and ER-WE-PA, Davis-Standard’s subsidiary in Germany, will promote extrusion coating, liquid coating, slitter rewinder machinery, specialty cast film, and aftermarket capabilities.

This includes Davis-Standard’s new cloud-based IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform, DS Activ-Check, enabling converters to take advantage of digital transformation for preventative maintenance and improve operations. We have demonstrated expertise in designing machinery for circular economy. This includes mono-material structures, use of bio-degradable resins, increasing recycled content, added functionality with twin screw technology, edge trim recycling systems and energy-saving design features.