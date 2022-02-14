UK-based medical packaging equipment specialist Shawpak has introduced a 4-Side Seal (4SS) Pouch Machine. Designed for the packaging of flat medical products, the new Shawpak 4SS can be particularly useful to manufacture pre-made pouches for manual packaging lines.

Developed, designed and produced by Shawpak, the 4-side pouch machine represents the latest in the company’s broad portfolio of pouching and thermoforming equipment solutions. Key to its conception was an in-depth understanding of brand owner requirements, as well as the limitations in the market’s current standard machinery solutions. The Shawpak 4SS is designed to:

Pack flat products to a maximum thickness of 5mm in packs up to 600mm x 340mm

Produce up to 4000 packs per hour

Make 3-side sealed pouches with the remaining side open, allowing medical device customers to produce pre-made packs that are manually filled and sealed

Incorporate the latest technologies and innovative functionalities

Ensure high efficiency and minimal maintenance

Notably, the Shawpak 4SS delivers multi-faceted benefits despite a compact construction that minimizes the machine’s footprint, sparing valuable floor space. For ease of operation, its ergonomic design utilizes modular assemblies for improved accessibility and quick changeovers using minimal, low-cost tooling.

“The Shawpak 4SS machine allows us to offer a complete portfolio of packaging solutions to our customers in the medical and pharma arena,” says Tony Crofts, sales director for Shawpak.