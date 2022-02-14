With its Valentine's Day-themed packaging, the new Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffle perfectly combines a silky strawberry filling enveloped by a thin layer of decadent dark chocolate. The highly popular Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffle is also making its return this Valentine's season and features a delicate white chocolate shell wrapped around a strawberry cream center.

The Lindt LINDOR recipe was created more than 70 years ago as a chocolate bar, but it wasn't until 1967 -- almost 20 years after the recipe was invented -- that the round LINDOR truffle took its current form. From there, the Lindt Chocolatiers have built upon the Classic Milk Chocolate truffle and developed a variety of delicious truffle flavors, including exclusive seasonal favorites available only during certain holiday periods.

"Lindt LINDOR truffles are an indulgent treat, with their irresistibly smooth-melting filling and delicate chocolate shell. For this year's new Valentine's Day limited-edition truffle, our Chocolatiers were inspired by the unique flavor pairing found in chocolate dipped strawberries and created the decadent Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffle," says Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "They are the perfect little indulgence for yourself, a gift to delight someone special, or to simply share with friends and family."