Cosmo Films Ltd. announced the appointment of Ambarish Sikarwar as the business head to lead the fast-growing pet care business ZIGLY. With a career spanning over 20 years, Sikarwar is a seasoned professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and is passionate to take Zigly business to new heights.

ZIGLY is India’s leading tech-enabled integrated pet-care platform with a range of products and services and one-stop solution for all things pet.

Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd. says, “India is the fastest-growing Pet care market with home to about 20 million pet dogs and about 19 million other pets. The pet care category is growing with a CAGR of 20% and hence the category is open for up-gradation and innovative ideas. We at Cosmo Films see significance with ZIGLY as India’s first tech-enabled portal for everything pets. We aim at catering to 360 degree needs of pet lovers and I am confident that under Ambarish, we will be able to scale and expand the business as per our projected plans & serving pet parents.”

Sikarwar says, “ZIGLY is India’s leading digital-first Omni-channel platform which offers the widest range of pet care products and services aiming to provide a one-stop-shop for all pet care needs which is built on the ability to offer unique experiences for all pets, and provide equally engaging opportunities for not only pet parents but for pet professionals as well”.