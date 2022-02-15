Generational Equity, a mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, announced the sale of its client, Flex-Pak Packaging Products, Inc. to Vonco Products LLC.

Flex-Pak Packaging Products, (Flex-Pak) located in Batavia, Illinois, provides flexible barrier packaging and sterile barrier DuPont Tyvek pouches for leading consumer and healthcare organizations.

Located in Trevor, Wisconsin, Vonco Products (Vonco), is a risk-free turnkey contract manufacturer of liquid-tight medical fluid devices and health and hygiene spouted stand up pouches. Vonco provides custom design for liquid tight bags with unique shapes, fitment insertions and assembly of unsupported or laminated films and now medical grade sterile barrier pouch solutions.

“Vonco is on a mission to create more value for healthcare devices and consumer products while reducing risk for our customers,” says Keith Smith, CEO of Vonco. “This acquisition puts Vonco in a very unique space of providing risk-free turnkey contract manufacturing of devices, packaging, and sterilization management, streamlining the supply chain for our customers.”

Flex-Pak has a long history of creating value and reducing risk by providing healthcare and consumer customers with specialty, flexible barrier packaging and medical grade sterile barrier DuPont Tyvek solutions. With Vonco’s recent acquisition of McFarlane Medical’s assembly solutions, and now Flex-Pak’s expertise, clients can expect even greater value in terms of support and service, with the added benefit of increased capabilities, expanded offerings and access to the brightest minds in the industry.

“At Flex-Pak, we’ve always placed great value on coupling innovation with excellent customer service,” says William Reimann, president, of Flex-Pak. “We’re excited to select an innovative company like Vonco to add our barrier solutions and DuPont Tyvek pouches to their impressive line of contract manufacturing services.”

“We’re delighted to broaden our risk-free turnkey contract manufacturing capabilities,” says Smith. “For example, many flexible pouches used in healthcare are made with medical grade sterile barrier pouch solutions. This acquisition supports our mission statement that we care more, by making it possible for Vonco to provide the highest-level of barrier, and sterile barrier protection for our customers.”



