Wipak UK, a company specializing in the production of high barrier films for food products, has purchased a Comexi S1 DT slitter with double-sided laser scoring, reportedly allowing the family-owned company to further develop its sustainable packaging portfolio.

Ramon Jonama, the Comexi area manager for the UK region, explains that this "innovative technology patented" by the company not only allows “for saving costs regarding the addition of labels,” but simultaneously makes “the perforation laser on both sides of the film. This results in cost reduction, plastic savings, and increased productivity.”

Andrew Newbold, Wipak UK’s managing director, comments that the inclusion of this machine in Wipak’s largest project investment in the United Kingdom, which was announced in 2020, is key to the production of packaging that has a low carbon footprint, contains recycled content and is curbside recyclable. He further explains that Comexi was chosen as the supplier due to its technical expertise and track record of supplying machines for the wider Wipak Group.