Natural Abundance, a New Zealand plant-based food tech startup, launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) based physical packaging — a one-of-a-kind set of 200 collectible packets printed and distributed exclusively across Countdown stores in New Zealand. Holders of these physical packets will get free airdrop of digital NFT art minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

NFT's are the latest worldwide phenomenon and are gaining more and more attention. In essence, NFT represents a unique token, that is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be used to represent easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files as unique items, and use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership.

Kristina Ivanova, managing director of Natural Abundance, says, "This is our first attempt to move retail to a new era of ownership and brand loyalty.

"We won't blame you, if you decide to devour our cake, but you will still have the physical asset to hold as your collectable," says Ivanova.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using blockchain technology, but Natural Abundance wanted to bring them to physical world.

"We wanted to make something special, something bigger than us and our brand. We wanted to reflect true New Zealand; New Zealand I fell in love with and New Zealand that reflects and portrays strong innovation and an attitude of punching above our weight globally," says Ivanov.

The team spent months thinking about the art and decided to dedicate this first piece of NTF to the word "NEW ZEALAND" which is printed across all of the packets.

Each letter in the word "NEW ZEALAND" is dedicated to one unique and globally recognized New Zealand icon with their own unique story.

