Bocce's Bakery , an all-natural, limited-ingredient pet treats company, is thrilled to announce its category expansion into cat treats. Already well-versed in the dog space and sold nationwide with over 75 SKUs of innovative recipes, Bocce's cat treats deliver the same high-quality products - perfect for everyday treating.

Founded in 2010 out of a small NYC kitchen, Bocce's quickly skyrocketed in popularity and has become one of the fastest-growing brands in pet treats carried in thousands of retail stores across the nation. Bocce's newest line of treats for cats comes in a variety of all-natural recipes with 100% real and simple ingredients. The heart-shaped bites are only 1 calorie per treat and contain protein as its main ingredient to ensure your cat's diet is free of by-product, meal and salt.

Recently acquired by a new omni-channel pet consumer platform, Antelope , Bocce's Bakery continues to grow its brand with strong marketing, omni-channel distribution, scalable operational infrastructure, and revenue and cost synergies. Antelope's vision is to set higher goals and standards for pet products worldwide as consumers are becoming more conscious of the sustainability and health impact of the products they purchase not only for themselves but also for their pets.