Minneapolis-based AWT Labels & Packaging, Inc. (AWT), a provider of specialty labels and packaging for the healthcare, food & beverage, personal care and industrial durable end markets, announced the acquisition of Labeltronix.

Labeltronix is a label manufacturer of premium craft labels with headquarters in Anaheim, CA. The company serves some of the country's most prominent brands, in a variety of markets including wine and spirits, craft beer, nutraceutical, food and beverage and other CPG sectors. The business will continue to operate under the Labeltronix name.

“We are elated with the addition of Labeltronix to the AWT family,” says Bruce Hanson, CEO of AWT. “Labeltronix has built an incredible reputation of providing award winning labels that help brands stand out in the crowd. Their commitment to quality and a first-class customer experience aligns well with our core values, and their innovative, best-in-class manufacturing facility will become AWT’s flagship site on the West Coast. We are excited to continue acquiring great businesses and partnering with great teams to find ways to deliver more value to our customers’ ongoing needs.”

AWT’s acquisition of Labeltronix will add to their end-market presence, high-end premium crafted label manufacturing capabilities and will have an immediate impact in adding value for existing and new customers.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to become part of AWT,” says John Trail, president of Labeltronix. “With the support of AWT’s diverse operations, broad facility network, and national resources, we’ll be able to bring our premium product labels to more customers and brands. Additionally, ReThink Labeling, a division of Labeltronix, is dedicated to bringing innovative on-demand label solutions to more customers.”

Under AWT, Labeltronix will continue to provide product labeling solutions, including their proprietary Lean Labeling process, to customers across North America.

Labeltronix represents the second acquisition by AWT in recent months, following the January acquisition of MacArthur Corporation, a manufacturer of custom engineered industrial and durable label solutions with headquarters in Grand Blanc, MI, and operations in Michigan, Poland and China.