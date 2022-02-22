The GDUSA Annual Awards showcase the best in show of Marketing, Packaging and Graphic design from around the world. Packaging designers at Burgopak won three awards at this years GDUSA 58th Annual awards in partnership with Stephen Gould and clients Knab and Moon Ultra.

Working closely with Stephen Gould, creative studios and client managers for Moon Ultra, together they designed the innovative and captivating packaging design for MOON Ultralight 2.

The second awards recognizes work with Knab — an online bank in The Netherlands that focuses on digital innovation, human service and transparent service provision. Presented in an optimized cabrio design, the packaging is both inviting and intriguing. At the pull of a tab the cover appears to move upwards to hide within the pack while simultaneously extending the inner tray to unveil the bank card in an eye-catching and inviting product presentation. The packaging is compact and easy to open, product retrieval is simple and the message welcoming and engaging.

The third award goes to Burgopak for a B2B campaign encouraging more inclusive design in the loyalty and incentives sector during Pride month 2021 entitled: Design for Everyone. Be Part of the Change.

Designed with four CMYK punchy colors for the carrier and seven gorgeously vibrant pronoun gift cards, the packs reflect the excitingly diverse and beautiful nature of the LGBTQ+ population. With messaging and pronouns displayed in holographic foil, the packs are a true celebration.