ProMach, a leader in processing and packaging machinery solutions, announced it has acquired TechniBlend, a provider of engineered process systems for the liquid processing industry. The addition of TechniBlend significantly expands ProMach’s processing technologies portfolio, enhancing ProMach’s capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.

Founded in 2008, TechniBlend provides a full suite of high-quality, technologically advanced liquid processing machinery and services across numerous market segments including food, dairy, chemicals and household and personal care products. Its main area of expertise is in the beverage processing market, providing solutions for beverages ranging from hot to cold, carbonated to non-carbonated, and alcoholic to non-alcoholic. Engineered solutions include deaerators, batching and blending systems, carbonation systems, nitrogenation systems, proofing systems, alcohol separation systems, degassing systems, flash pasteurization systems, can filling and seaming systems, clean-in-place systems, and more to help customers successfully bring their ready-to-drink beverages to market. TechniBlend also provides engineering services and complete turnkey liquid manufacturing systems to help customers in applications ranging from vitamin water, soft drinks, teas, coffees and juices to craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzer, kombucha, and much more. TechniBlend also operates a subsidiary brand ProBrew, a leading supplier of technologically advanced brewing processing equipment to help customers in the craft beverage space improve their processes and grow their independent, artisan brands across local and national markets.

“We’re pleased to welcome the TechniBlend and ProBrew teams to ProMach,” says Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “With the addition of TechniBlend, ProMach now has a very comprehensive portfolio of liquid food and beverage processing technologies that includes our Statco-DSI, Allpax, and Stock product brands. This is another strong step towards becoming the total solutions provider for customers across North America who are looking for a trusted partner to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“ProMach continues to expand further upstream on the production line,” added Anderson, “which means customers can start and end their journey with ProMach to commission a successful line from processing to packaging. And when you layer in ProMach’s strong individual product brands and expertise across nearly all parts of the packaging line, from filling to palletizing, coupled with our foundation of customer service excellence, the value of partnering with ProMach becomes clear. I am excited to work with the outstanding senior leadership team at TechniBlend as they continue developing new innovative solutions, expanding into new markets and growing their already successful business to even greater heights.”