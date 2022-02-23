Equipment solutions for Asia’s high-growth markets will be promoted by Davis-Standard, LLC in Hall 2.1, booth #F151 during Chinaplas 2022, April 25–28, in Shanghai. This includes technology in blown film, cast film, compounding/recycling, extrusion coating, foam, liquid coating, pipe, profile and tubing, sheet, elastomer, winding and unwinding. Davis-Standard will exhibit an HPE-075H 24:1 extruder, which is an example of the company’s high performance extruder range for coextrusion and multi-layer applications.

Exhibit Highlights

Specific to pipe, profile and tubing, Davis-Standard will promote its MEDD and SHO extruders and Maillefer their product line supporting several applications.

Davis-Standard technology specific to the Asian marketplace is the dsX flex-pack 300S. This single station extrusion and lamination line is a collaboration between Davis-Standard’s design teams in the U.S., Germany and China. The 300S can support web widths from 650 to 1,350mm, and is engineered for processing rates up to 300 meters per minute for paper, film, and aluminum foils with direct gravure primer coating and coextrusion lamination stations.