The Fedrigoni Group, a leader in the production of high value-added special papers for packaging, publishing, and graphics, as well as premium labels and self-adhesive materials, announced the acquisition of Spanish company Divipa. Divipa is located in Derio, a few kilometers from Bilbao, where it develops, manufactures and distributes self-adhesive materials.

Divipa was founded in 1971 by the Alvaro family, which has transferred 100% of the capital to Fedrigoni but some of its executives remain in the management team. With this acquisition, the fifth in two years in the Self-Adhesives sector, Divipa joins Ritrama (Italy), IP Venus and Ri-Mark (Mexico) and Acucote (United States). This acquisition further strengthens the Fedrigoni Group’s position as the third player in the world for self-adhesive materials, where it operates through several brands such as Arconvert, Manter and Ritrama. In fact, Fedrigoni is today the main producer of wine labels and plays a leading role in high-tech self-adhesive labels and films for food, pharmaceutical, automotive, personal and home care sectors and many more.

“The entry of Divipa into the Group is a new milestone in our growth path in the world of self-adhesive materials,” says Marco Nespolo, CEO of the Fedrigoni Group. “We have not taken one step backwards in moving our strategic plan forward: broadening the offer in attractive segments and expanding our global presence. These targeted acquisitions enable us to obtain a direct stronghold in all the main geographical markets. We extend a welcome to our Divipa colleagues who are joining our 4,000 global employees.”