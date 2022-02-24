BEUMER Group will present its latest innovations, including the BG Pouch System, designed to ease the impacts on the reverse logistics cycle, at the Reverse Logistics Association Conference & Expo 2022.

Using a BG Pouch System installed in unused overhead space, single items can be buffered, sorted and sequenced to automate the returns and order handling processes with a capacity of over 10,000 items per hour. The combination of benefits enables logistics operators to achieve handling with very few manual item touches, a higher throughput and very little use of floor-space.