Mica Corporation, a leader in water-based primers and coatings for the flexible converting industry for more than 50 years, will be exhibiting its premier line of water-based compostable and barrier products at Converter’s Expo a one-day expo that unites converters of paper, film, plastics and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers.

Mica will be showcasing its latest commercially compostable adhesion promoter, MICA MC-634, which can help paper and packaging converters achieve ambitious goals to create more sustainable food and beverage packaging. MICA MC-634 is designed to be used as an adhesion promoter or sealing layer for compostable substrates and extrudates such as paper, PLA and PHA, and metalized bio-based film. It passes the Biodegradable Products Institute’s (BPI) rigorous testing requirements, including the ASTM D6400, as a standalone product.

Mica will also showcase its oxygen barrier products, which can help improve barrier properties in a variety of plastic and paper substrates and extrudates. MICA barrier coatings can also be an economically and environmentally responsible alternative to using multiple layers in paper and film packages.

In addition to the solutions mentioned above, Mica will be exhibiting its extensive commercial line of water-based extrusion primers, which have been trusted in the flexible converting industry since 1971.

Mica is actively looking for companies that are willing and capable development partners. If you want to be the first to market with sustainable products, our technical team stands ready to work with you. Visit Mica’s technical experts at Stand #1 at Converter’s Expo on April 27th in Green Bay, WI to find the right solution for your application.