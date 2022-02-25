Over the last 40 years, INFOFLEX has grown into the premier event for decision makers across the globe to meet with exhibitors who can provide the latest, most innovative technologies for the package printing and converting industry.

Heat Technologies Inc. (HTI) will feature the Spectra HE Ultra wrap-around design for interstation dryer modules. This design offers HTI’s ultrasonic acoustic dying technology for multicolor flexographic presses. It is a compact design and is ideal when adopting new water-based adhesives, coatings or ink formulations.

INFOFLEX 2022 takes place March 14-15, 2022 in Fort Worth TX. HTI will be at booth 330.