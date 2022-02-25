Lori Gobris has joined Michelman as global marketing manager for Circular Economy. Gobris will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment. She will lead Michelman’s efforts to continue to expand and broaden solutions in the sustainable packaging market space in both fiber based and film-based solutions.

Gobris brings with her nearly 30 years of paper and flexible packaging experience, most recently as a senior marketing manager at Amcor, leading segments across multiple flexible packaging market applications. Before that, she held various technical and marketing roles at Coating Excellence and International Paper.

Rick Michelman, the company's president & CEO, says, "We design solutions with the Circular Economy in mind and look forward to Lori using her market expertise and industry knowledge to collaborate with our Michelman team to commercialize innovative solutions to create planet positive packaging end-of-life."

Gobris says "Sustainability is a passion of mine, and two of the reasons I chose Michelman is its purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future and its long history of developing solutions for sustainable packaging. I am excited to collaborate with an incredible team of experts to identify new opportunities to create a more Circular Economy."