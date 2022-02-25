Value chain partners Dow, Sartorius and Südpack Medica, have come together to support the global coronavirus vaccination effort by manufacturing bioprocessing bags, which are an essential component for the safe production and transportation of coronavirus vaccines globally.

As the global fight against the pandemic continues, people around the world need access to vaccines produced efficiently and to rigorous safety standards. Dow, alongside Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, and packaging company Südpack, are each contributing innovative solutions and expertise in a collaborative value chain effort to support the demands of the global vaccine supply and to ensure vaccines arrive to those in need quickly and safely.

Sterile bio-reactor bags with a capacity of up to 2.000 liters, made from multilayer films, can help to achieve speed, quality and flexibility in the vaccine development process as well as in commercial manufacturing operations. They are engineered for highly efficient mixing and high oxygen transfer and ideal for mammalian cell culture — processes which demand a high cell density or are microcarrier based. Under precisely defined conditions in bio-reactors, for instance, cells produce the agent needed for the production of coronavirus vaccines.

The success of the collaboration between the partners is a stable, predictable process that delivers a safe, reliable biologic medicine for patients around the world. The 3D flexible bags are dedicated for sterile and ready to use solutions and designed for storage and shipping of large volume biopharmaceutical solutions. They provide a secure and convenient single-use solution for an in-process fluid handling, storage and shipping needs for all the process steps.

Sartorius’ technology supports the production of current vaccines and emerging vaccine technologies. The bio-reactor bags and 3D bags it produces, are used by pharmaceutical companies to cultivate important vaccines, including the coronavirus vaccine. Südpack is one of the partners of Sartorius for this polymer film supply.

The high performance of Südpack’s films is integral to support safe vaccine production. Importantly, the innovative technology and R&D processes as well as the hygiene and quality standards behind Südpack films, provide the essential flexibility to address the fast-changing requirements of the pharmaceutical industry and to respond to the pandemic relief effort. The films in the bio-reactors support the reproductive growth behavior of the sensitive cell lines. Excellent cell viability and density reduces the risk of batch loss or inconsistencies and achieves a high product purity and improved productivity.

Thomas Freis, managing director Südpack Medica AG says, “With our excellent film robustness it is possible to develop, control and scale-up the highly sensitive biopharma processes on a global level. These multilayer films have been a fundamental part of the value chain for the production of single use bio-reactors and have therefore enabled the scalability and accelerated development of the mRNA technology.

Thus, we at Südpack Medica are extremely proud to be an integral part of the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and are aware of our responsibility coming along with.”

“Sartorius is part of the solution. Since we are helping our customers with our technologies to enable large-scale manufacture of vaccines, many of our products play an essential role in helping to overcome the pandemic. Therefore, it is crucial for our customers that we ensure our delivery capability. In this challenging situation, with supply chains temporarily under strain, we are particularly pleased to have reliable partners like DOW and Südpack Medica at our side”, says Günther van de Rijt, head of Procurement, Supply Network & Logistics BPS at Sartorius.

“At Dow, we are committed to doing what we can to support the global Covid-19 vaccination effort, and feel very proud that our resins, in collaboration with each level of the value chain, are supporting the development and roll out of vaccines across the world. It is an impressive collective effort, from the raw materials we are producing, right through to when the vaccines are administered – there are so many companies and individuals working hard behind the scenes to support the value chain at this critical time”, says Abby Turner, global marketing director for Healthcare & Hygiene business at Dow.