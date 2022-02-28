After creating a range of innovative compostable packaging for Bird & Blend’s selection of single-serve tea bags in 2021, Parkside has been working closely with the brand to extend the sustainable packaging solution across the company’s range of larger loose tea pouches and pyramid teabags.

Operations director at Bird & Blend, Matt Hendon, says, “We were highly impressed with the innovative way Parkside approached our previous packaging challenge. The collaborative approach ensured the packaging was perfect for our products, and it was extremely well-received by our customers.

“Following the success of the initial project, we wanted to introduce compostable packaging to our entire range of products. Parkside has created a bespoke range of solutions that keeps our products fresher for longer and delivers stand-out, high-definition graphics.”

Parkside's new compostable packaging range for Bird & Blend follows suit from the previous collaboration helping protect natural resources without compromising performance. During the composting process, the packaging breaks down entirely within 26 weeks, and the materials then return to the soil, leaving no adverse effects on the environment.

Staci Bye, new business development manager at Parkside, says, “It was a privilege to be asked by Matt to work with the company once again. We were all thrilled with the success of the single serve tea bag project and expanding the packaging across the wider range is a terrific endorsement of both our approach to design and creation and the high standard of packaging we produce.”