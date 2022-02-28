MULTIVAC began construction at its Bulgarian site in Bozhurishte. Production and assembly facilities, as well as state-of-the-art offices, will be constructed on an area covering approximately 5,000 square meters. The investment amounts to around € 5 million and completion is planned for autumn 2022.

“The factory in Bozhurishte has progressed very successfully, since it was put into operation three and a half years ago, and its capacity is now fully utilized. It comprises a factory building with the latest manufacturing technology and pre-assembly areas, as well as a Shared Services facility and it delivers to various companies within our Group. We are very pleased, that this new building will enable us to significantly expand our production capacity at the site,” explained Dr. Christian Lau, executive vice president of Manufacturing at MULTIVAC.

“The results achieved since the factory was opened have prompted our decision to continue investing in Bulgaria”, added Miyryam Servet Mustafa, managing director of MULTIVAC Bulgaria Production EOOD. “I am convinced that this building extension will provide many exciting new opportunities, and further production areas will emerge in the future. Not only will it provide a steadily growing number of jobs in the location, but it also shows that we have an outstanding development in Bulgaria.”