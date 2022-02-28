Grand Cannabis Co., a joint venture from Copperstate Farms and Healthy Lifestyle Brands, LLC., debuted new product categories and a fresh, modern look for cannabis brand Good Things Coming. Designed to meet a broader consumer base, the revitalized Good Things Coming portfolio includes concentrates, pre-rolls and cartridges, in addition to its award-winning edibles. The new products are now available at Sol Flower and select dispensaries throughout Arizona.

"We see enormous potential with Good Things Coming, which is already a favorite among patients and consumers. With this relaunch, we’re moving the brand beyond just edibles to be a major player across all cannabis categories. It's a dramatic rebrand that makes a bold statement and positions Good Things Coming as a true lifestyle cannabis brand,” says Grand Cannabis Co. executive vice president and general manager Rolf Sannes.

Grand Cannabis Co. combines industry-leading cultivation and manufacturing capabilities at Copperstate Farms with Healthy Lifestyle Brands’ consumer marketing, product development, and health and wellness expertise.

According to market research firm BDSA, 43% of adults in fully legal states are cannabis consumers with consumption methods and usage reasons varying greatly across product categories. Grand Cannabis Co. is focused on building integrative cannabis brands that tap into the varied interests and lifestyles of a national consumer audience with an emphasis on personal optimization.

The Good Things Coming rebrand conveys an elevated cannabis experience for the diverse consumer and reflects recent CPG design trends. Featuring eye-catching hues and a sophisticated black color scheme.

New flavors and categories under the Good Things Coming product suite include live resin cartridges, live resin and live rosin concentrates, pre-rolls, as well as the brand’s original lavender lemon drops and brownie bites edibles. In 2021, Good Things Coming brownie bites received 2nd place honors at Arizona’s first High Times Cannabis Cup.

“Good Things Coming is growing up, delivering a voice and personality that has diverse appeal and offers an enhanced customer experience,” says Allie Marconi, senior director of marketing at Copperstate Farms.

The Good Things Coming refresh is also a response to new industry insights. In a recent BDSA report, brand loyalty is projected to emerge as more brands achieve cross border market share with 20% of cannabis consumers saying brand reputation influences.