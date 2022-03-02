PANOS Brands (PANOS), a consumer product company that manages a unique portfolio of specialty food brands, is attending this year's Natural Products Expo West. Attendees of the show are invited to stop by Booth 761 to see its newest offerings, including:

Newly reformulated Walden Farms – The recent re-brand of the zero calorie, zero carbs salad dressing and condiments line has been improved to be formulated with real vegetables, fruit fiber, and natural flavors, removing all preservatives, sucralose and artificial flavors and dyes.

Revamped Andrew & Everett packaging design – The new look for the natural clean-label, source-verified "small batch" cheese brand was designed to better resonate with consumers seeking "Cheese with Integrity."

Debut of KA-MEFried Rice – Launched last September, this will be the first trade show appearance of the new heat-and-eat fried rice in microwavable pouches that bring together convenient cooking and authentic Asian flavor.

Understanding the growing consumer demand for natural, better-for-you food products, PANOS recently partnered with SRW Agency, the independent, full-service marketing agency known for building natural health and wellness brands.