Kendall Packaging Corporation, a provider of high-quality flexible packaging solutions serving a variety of markets inside the food, personal care and pet food industries, announced that Daren Roberts has been named Plant Manager at the company’s Pittsburg, KS facility.

In his position, Roberts is responsible for overseeing plant activities to meet business objectives and is accountable for all aspects of plant performance. This includes establishing production schedules, managing the production control process and ensuring timely delivery of customer products.

“We are excited to have Daren join our team and serve as a leader of our Pittsburg facility,” says Eric G. Erickson III, Kendall Packaging president and chief executive officer. “Darren’s experience and enthusiasm will help us to continue the growth of the Pittsburg location, providing flexible packaging products to a diverse client base.”

Roberts, who earned a bachelor of science degree (2005) and a master’s degree (2007) in Business Administration and Management from Northwest Missouri State University, comes to Kendall Packaging after more than 10 years with Johnson Controls, most recently serving as the Plant Superintendent at the company’s Parsons, KS location.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Jack Trostle for his more than seven years serving as the Pittsburg Plant Manager,” says Erickson. “Jack was instrumental in our growth and his commitment to our clients and facility staff is greatly appreciated. We wish him well in his retirement.”