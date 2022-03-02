ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, opens Natural Products Expo West at Booth N1916 with an emphasis on recyclable packaging innovation, highlighting its numerous ProActive Recyclable solutions. In addition, ProAmpac will be demonstrating their recently expanded capabilities and their industry leading on-line virtual packaging prototyping software branded MAKR.

“We are pleased to be back in person at Expo West. As a US-based manufacturer, ProAmpac offers customers uninterrupted service while also investing in expanded capabilities and material science innovations,” says Nathan Klettlinger, director of global marketing for ProAmpac.

“Visitors to our booth will learn about ProAmpac’s expanded small-to-mid size print offerings as well as our new cold-seal capabilities. In addition, we will be exhibiting our sustainable flexible packaging innovations,” continues Klettlinger.

As one of the only virtual flexible packaging prototyping applications, MAKR allows users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats. These designs can then be prototyped at the company’s Design and Sample Lab (DASL). ProAmpac’s DASL team will then ensure all details are correct, finalize the order, create and ship the custom prototype directly to the requester.

ProActive Recyclable Product Group

Since the launch of its first high performance ProActive Recyclable R-1000 film for form/fill/seal applications and preformed pouches, ProAmpac has introduced four recyclable products, all of which will be on display at Expo West:

“We invite the natural products community to visit us and discover how ProAmpac supports customers to meet their sustainable packaging goals - from scale up to full production quantities,” says Klettlinger.