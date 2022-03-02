Click above logo for more podcasts Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to the podcast here

With upgraded technology and consumer education, local material recovery facilities can handle flexible packaging and brands and converters can fully embrace sustainable packaging.

In this episode, we talk with Evan Arnold, VP of business development at Glenroy, Inc. — a supplier of customized flexible packaging that specializes in flexible packaging laminations and innovative stand-up pouches. Our conversation covers consumer education, store drop-off programs, recycling infrastructure, and how the benefits and carbon footprint of flexible packaging beats everything else.