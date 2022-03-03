Davis-Standard offers a range of performance technology for high-volume fabric coating applications and engineered textile composite applications. This includes extruders, controls, feedscrews, unwinds and winders, laminators, extrusion coaters, and web handling equipment. Davis-Standard will also promote the company’s new DS Activ-Check™ cloud-based platform as well as R&D opportunities.

In the area of fabric coating, Davis-Standard will highlight its high-output CHP extruder. This extruder offers flexibility and added functionality via feedscrew and other extruder station related changes for different high volume market applications. High volume applications include lumber wrap, underlayment, house wrap, membranes, industrial goods packaging, and industrial food packaging. Processors can extrude LDPE, LLDPE, and PP blends in a variety of structures with in-line speeds up to 1500 feet per minute (450 mpm) and web widths up to 160 inches (4 meters). The CHP accommodates existing carriage or platform structures and can easily fit into tight spaces for retrofits, coextrusion additions, and as a replacement extruder to increase output and line speed. Rates are 80 to 100 percent higher than conventional extruders with improved quick-change capabilities and reduced purge time.

Davis-Standard’s in-line extrusion coating and laminating machinery supports consistent and reliable adhesion for high-value engineered textile composite applications. Applications include chemical-resistant garments, footwear, protective outerwear, and multiple products for the aviation, marine, and membrane industries. Davis-Standard’s coaters and laminators can support widths up to 126 inches (3.2 meters), line speeds up to 330 feet per minute (100 mpm), and roll diameters up to 40 inches. This includes technology for PET and PA woven substrates with TPU, TPO, PA, and Hytrel blends. In addition, coaters are capable of coating one or both sides of the web for product adaptability. Applying the primer in-line has been advantageous in helping converters avoid a secondary process while also providing in-house quality control and intellectual property protection.

Davis-Standard has demonstrated expertise in designing machinery for the circular economy. This includes mono-material structures, biodegradable resins, increasing recycled content, adding functionality with twin-screw technology, edge trim recycling, and energy-saving design features.

With more than 50 standard and custom liquid coating products, Davis-Standard is experienced in attaining the right viscosity, emulsion, pH, and adhesive characteristics for customer applications. This includes tapes and labels, silicone-coating products, paint protection films (PPF), and specialty coating markets. The company can address low to high-speed applications, narrow and wide applications, simple lines with a dedicated coater, and complex coating lines with multiple cartridge coaters.

One of Davis-Standard’s most exciting developments is the launch of its DS Activ-Check™ system. Davis-Standard’s Industry 4.0 platform for continuous monitoring, preventative maintenance and mobile alerts. DS Activ-Check™ uses analytical tools based on long-term cloud data storage, along with process and equipment technology algorithms, to help management and production teams identify and improve product quality and line productivity. Customers can run trials using DS Activ-Check™ at Davis-Standard’s R&D facility in Pawcatuck, Conn.

For more information about Davis-Standard’s fabric coating capabilities prior to the show, visit www.davis-standard.com/converting_system/extrusion-coating/.