According to a MarketsandMarkets analysis, the sustainable packaging market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5-6% in the coming 5 years, driven by demand from flexible packaging and the food & beverage industry.

Paper and paperboard packaging holds the biggest opportunity for packaging manufacturers. Adjacent markets hold a potential of over $97 billion in elastomers, the majority of which will be contributed by flexible plastic packaging, and standup pouches.

Ecofriendly packaging was one of the most talked-about trends in 2021. Packaging companies are leaning towards sustainable packaging solutions. Recycling plastics in food packaging is expected to create a new market.

Currently, businesses have low access to primary intelligence to clarify some unknowns and adjacencies in these opportunity areas:

Landfill and anti-dumping laws have served as an impetus for developing new sustainable methods in waste management, minimizing the weight, and increasing the recycling of plastics.

The food processing, food delivery, and snacks industry have contributed to increasing in the use of sustainable materials and initiation of sustainable technologies in the food & beverage industry.

Adjacent markets such as stand-up pouches, corrugated packaging, and metalized flexible packaging provide immense growth opportunities, owing to high demand in the end-use industries.

The use of recycled plastics is very high across the packaging industry.

Some of the growth problems encountered by robotics & digital solution providers are:

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs

Which end-use industry and new application areas to focus on

Building a compelling Right-to-Win (RTW)

Key uncertainties/perspectives which the industry leaders seek answers to:

For packaging companies:

What new applications will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years? Can strategic recycling of plastics become affordable for manufacturing/recycling companies?

How can companies optimize the manufacturing processes to provide solutions for the newer applications?

Which product type in the sustainable packaging market is expected to offer significant growth potential?

How can players comply with the ever-changing demands from end-use industries?

What regulatory policies one must adhere to manufacture products for regulated applications?

For companies in adjacent markets:

What are the regulations surrounding food and medical-grade packaging?

How will the e-commerce industry shape the landscape for logistics packaging, competition between paper and paperboard, and reuse plastics packaging?

Impact of regulations in different regions to increase recycling and use eco-friendly materials for food contact packaging?

What are the opportunities that eco-friendly materials can provide?

The MarketsandMarkets research and analysis focuses on high growth and niche markets, – such as pharmaceutical packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, green technolog, and sustainability markets, which will become around 80% of the revenues of the players in the sustainable packaging ecosystem over the next 5-6 years.