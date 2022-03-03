Easysnap is reportedly the only worldwide patented one hand opening and dispensing portion pack for liquid and semi-liquid products. The new Papersnap is fully recyclable, has no tear-off parts and can save 70% energy in production processes, according to the company. The application is hygienic, uses exact quantities, allows no air inside and offers universal accessibility. Easysnap is recyclable with paper-Aticelca 501.