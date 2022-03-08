Registration is now open for the 15th annual Converters Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 26th-27th. Taking place at Lambeau Field in the heart of the nation’s largest converting corridor, Converters Expo brings converters of paper, film, plastics and nonwovens together with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers.

This year’s event will be the largest in the show’s history. Hundreds of expected attendees will see a sold-out exhibit space sporting the latest converting technology while also meeting with vendors, networking with industry peers and finding solutions to daily challenges. Advance registration is available through April 8th.

Introduced last year and back by popular demand are vendor education sessions. This year’s sessions, presented by Bobst, GEW, Midwest Engineered Systems, and Prophit Co., will educate audiences about the latest products, trends, and solutions in converting. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where representatives will be available to answer questions afterward. Each session will be available online for 12 months at ConvertersExpo.com.

"Last year’s Converters Expo was big even though people were still concerned about in-person events. So we're expecting even bigger and better things for this year’s Converters Expo. Everyone has been waiting to get out and support the converting industry in-person once again,” said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. “We’re kicking things off with a welcome reception at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on the 26th where people can relax, network and meet the staff of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines. When the show floor opens, attendees will find a sold-out exhibit space with plenty to see. And everyone will be well taken care of thanks to the incredibly generous support of our sponsors, Charter Next Generation, Midwest Engineered Systems, Bobst, Rol-Tec, BST North America, Coast Controls, Motion Controls Robotics, Preco, and Valley Grinding & Manufacturing.”

Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at ConvertersExpo.com.

For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Converter Expo South, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

