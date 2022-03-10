XAAR announced the launch of Sure Flow, an ultrasonic self-cleaning mode, designed that the company says improves performance and does not require the removal of the printhead at any stage of use.

The company says that the product utilizes their TF Technology ink recirculation which makes it unlikely that a printhead will block. The company also says Sure Flow enables users to clear and prevent nozzle blockages without the need to remove the printhead.

“By minimizing downtime and maintenance, Sire Flow can provide users with unrivaled reliability and enhanced productivity across the XAAR recirculating printhead range,” says Graham Tweedale, general manager of XAAR’s printhead business.