Schreiner Medipharm announced that it has introduced a tamper protection label with clear and irreversible first-opening indication for healthcare industry vials.

The company says that due to its first-opening indication, the new security label protects the integrity of vials and helps avoid their illegal reuse.

The new label wraps around the vial up to the level of the cap. To open the vial, a label-integrated tear strip must be peeled off and cannot be resealed unnoticed. A warning message indicates that the vial has been opened.

For enhanced security, verification features for proof of authenticity also can be incorporated into the label. Furthermore, a detachable documentation label, a transparent inspection window for checking vial content, a light protection function for sensitive substances or integrated NFC/RFID chips for digital applications.

Schreiner MediPharm’s says the new tamper-evident label is well-suited for small vials, and can be custom-designed to meet various applications. It can be processed in the normal labeling workflow in pharmaceutical production while preserving the product’s branding and design.