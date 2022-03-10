ProAmpac announced that it will focus on its patent pending high-performance laminate for flexible packaging called ProActive Recyclable R-2000F at AFFI-CON, the American Frozen Food Institute event in Dallas on February 19-22, 2022.

The company says that its ProActive Recyclable R-2000F is a polyethylene-based laminated structure designed for performance in cold temperature conditions.

“Maintaining filling machine efficiency and superior shelf appearance was at the forefront of the design process when we developed R-2000F,” says Nathan Klettlinger, director of global marketing for ProAmpac. “Our ProActive Recyclable R-2000F has superior heat resistance, a robust sealant technology, and excellent dimpling resistance which makes it an ideal replacement for gusseted frozen food packaging made of non-recyclable PET/PE or OPP/PE laminates.”