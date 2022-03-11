Sol Cuisine took home two Product of the Year Canada award wins this year, taking top spots in the Plant-Based Chicken and Gluten-Free categories. Sol Cuisine's Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings and Cauliflower Burger were part of the largest consumer survey on product innovation performed by global research firm Kantar, which included 4,000 Canadian shoppers.

With a kick of heat and crispy breading, Sol Cuisine's Hot & Spicy Chik'n Wings are 100% vegan, kosher and made with non-GMO ingredients.

Sol Cuisine's Cauliflower Burgers are the latest addition to Sol Cuisine's market-leading line of plant-based burgers. Carefully crafted with flavorful ingredients — cauliflower, sweet potato and chickpeas — each of Sol Cuisine's burgers are all vegan, gluten free and non-gmo verified.

"Our vision for Sol Cuisine is the same as it was when I founded the company in 1980: be the leading provider of plant-based foods by winning in taste, convenience and variety," says Dror Balshine, president and founder of Sol Cuisine. "We are delighted to be among the winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Canada, and hope this 'seal of approval' from Canadians coast-to-coast will encourage those interested in trying plant-based for the first time."

Recent additions to the Sol Cuisine line include Cauliflower Wings in Sweet Chili and Buffalo-Style flavors. Canadians can find the award-winning products and more at major grocery retailers and natural food stores across the country.