Pipcorn announced that it will be expanding its product line to include its Spicy Cheddar Popcorn and Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls, in partnership with hot sauce makers at TABASCO Brand.

The new Spicy Cheddar varieties will retail for $4.49 and combine Pipcorn's heirloom super corn and real cheddar cheese with the flavor of TABASCO Original Red Sauce for an irresistibly cheesy, crunchy and spicy experience. Baked — not fried — these spicy and cheesy treats have 25-30% less fat than leading category favorites and are made with Non-GMO ingredients.

"Pipcorn will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and we couldn't think of a better time to unveil such an exciting partnership for our consumers," says Jeff Martin, co-founder and chief product officer. "Working with a legacy brand like Tabasco is a dream come true for our team, and is just one of the ways we plan to celebrate our anniversary with our super fans and newcomers alike."

Pipcorn's Spicy Cheddar line will debut at Expo West before launching on the Pipcorn eCommerce site in early April. The products will become available at Whole Foods Markets and other major retailers nationwide in May.

Pipcorn popped more than 10 million heirloom popcorn kernels per day in 2021, and anticipate that number doubling in 2022. Along with new innovation, the heirloom corn snack brand with a cult following will also debut refreshed packaging at Expo West.

Heirloom corn is the not-so-secret ingredient to Pipcorn's snacks. Pipcorn's heirloom seeds are hand-selected by family farmers, grown sustainably and never genetically modified.