Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op that offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes and simmer sauces, announced the latest kitchen must-haves with its new Simply Organic Vanilla Bean Paste and Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes:

– a rich, soft paste that reportedly adds flavor and visual flair to recipes that go big on vanilla — from ice cream to crème brûlée, pudding and more. The paste will be available in 4oz glass jars beginning in Q2 of this year, and 2 oz in Q3. Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes– Simply Organic Dairy-Free Cheese Sauce Mixes are reportedly an easy, dairy-free way to add flavor and creamy texture to dishes, from nachos to noodles to broccoli cheese soup. These new vegan and Certified Gluten-Free cheese sauce mixes are the first shelf-stable, all-organic cheese sauce mixes and will be available in three flavors: Cheddar, White Cheddar and Jalapeño Queso Blanco. These 0.85 oz pouches will be available in Q2 of this year.

Alongside its latest product launches, Simply Organic debuts a new look across product categories, celebrating the brand's commitment to organic food and accessibility by improving the logo's vibrancy and digital legibility.

"Our customers know when they use Simply Organic products, they can trust their seasoning is 100 percent certified organic, sourced responsibly, and will always taste great," says Katie Shatzer, senior brand manager at Simply Organic. "With the brand refresh debuting in tandem with our two latest staple products, we're confident our new label not only reinforces our commitment to providing pure, organic products, but also welcomes new customers to learn about Simply Organic, both in-store and online."