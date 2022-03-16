Death Wish Coffee Co. launched a new limited edition blend called, "Run the Day," that combines Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee beans with Indian Robusta to create a complex, medium roast coffee. The launch of the first-ever Grind for Good blend will support the Girls Gotta Run Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers Ethiopian girls through the sport of running.

"When creating the roast curve for Run the Day, our focus was on finding the sweet spot, where both coffees shine — coming together to deliver a well-rounded, smooth, complex drinking experience," says Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "In doing so, we were able to preserve the complex sensory profile offered by the Ethiopia Yirgacheffe while adding body, deep coffee impact and that extra kick of caffeine with the Robusta. The marriage of these two coffees is truly one of a kind."

The goal of Death Wish Coffee's "Grind for Good" is to support organizations in coffee-growing regions around the world. Available for a limited time only, the Run the Day blend is 80% sourced from the Yirgacheffe growing region of Ethiopia, farmed just down the road from where Ethiopian Olympic hopefuls train. Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA and USDA Certified Organic, this medium roast has a complex flavor profile featuring notes of candied citrus and dark chocolate.

The special-edition Run the Day packaging was designed to mirror the bold colors of the Ethiopian flag and the traditional basket-weaving patterns that are often used to carry coffee cherries. It also features an upright lioness running forward, symbolizing the strength, courage and fearlessness embodied by the girls enrolled in the Girls Gotta Run program, who are working towards a better future for themselves and their families.