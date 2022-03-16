See Grant Gerke’s feature article on this in the April 2022 issue of Flexible Packaging. Subscribe here or give our eMag a test drive here.

LiquiGlide, inventors of a breakthrough technology that revolutionizes products, packaging, processes, announced its North American toothpaste collaboration — Elixir — with Colgate. The company says it has reimagined the toothpaste experience by eliminating the friction between solids and liquids.

Colgate will be expanding the availability of its clear, recyclable toothpaste packaging enabled by LiquiGlide’s EveryDrop technology, to Canada/North America. This packaging reimagines toothpaste as a no mess, no waste tooth-brushing experience. The redesigned packaging allows consumers to see how much product is left, easily dispense it and recycle the package.

The Colgate Elixir package won the “Best in Show” and “Design Excellence” AmeriStar awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals. In Canada, Colgate Elixir is on shelves for consumers to enjoy starting this winter.