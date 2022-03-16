Xeikon America, Inc. announced the first in its 2022 series of regional events. Xeikon Café on Tour will take place at the company’s suburban Chicago facility with sessions for label converters on Wednesday, May 18th and sessions on Thursday, May 19th for graphic arts/commercial print providers. Registration is complimentary.

Three identical sessions are available on each day to accommodate registrants’ schedules: 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Each session takes about two hours and includes a talk from an innovative Xeikon printer, focusing on the techniques they use to maximize their profitability and productivity. Those sessions will be followed by an open style format in the company’s adjacent Customer Innovation Center, with demonstrations focusing on innovative and high-value applications.

“The focus is on providing our guests with relevant, actionable information in a smaller, more intimate environment.” says Donna Covannon, Xeikon America’s director of marketing.

Registrants also will be invited to a networking activity followed by dinner at Studio W.I.P. in downtown Chicago the evening prior to their sessions, with transportation provided.

Advance registration for the Graphic Arts day or Label & Packaging day is required.