SOMA, producer of flexographic printing presses, plate mounters, laminators and slitter rewinders, announced the appointment of Martin Shejbal as a printing director at the new Flexo Xperience Center (The FXC), in Atlanta, GA.

SOMA and MacDermid Global Graphics have partnered as co-founders of The FXC, which is the first flexo center that provides hands-on experience with the latest technologies through collaboration, research, experimentation and learning.

Ultimately, SOMA will place two people dedicated to The FXC — a printing director whose role is to advise guests about flexo printing in general and offer a perspective from a source outside of the visitor’s perspective, and a SOMA Optima press operator. Martin Shejbal will serve as the printing director, assuming the role as a teacher and trainer in all facets of flexo print to help visitors gain a deeper knowledge of flexographic printing.

Martin Shejbal is a flexo expert with deep knowledge of the technology, process, and economics of print production. He has ten years of graphic arts study, from printer to an engineer’s diploma. He also has more than 19 years’ experience in the print industry.

Shejbal spent nearly seven years at SOMA headquarters as a technology specialist and the company’s Technology Center Manager. This gives him intimate insight into the SOMA Optima press. He has also served on the faculty of chemical technology in the department of graphic arts at the University of Pardubice in the Czech Republic. Shejbal has worked as an independent consultant in the flexo industry for the last three and a half years. This work gave him a complete overview and a new, different perspective about print production. It also provided deeper economic knowledge and a wider range of experience — difficult to gather from one company in such a short time — all useful for The FXC visitors.

“We are pleased that Martin is joining us at The FXC,” says Garrett Taylor, SOMA U.S. and Canada sales director. “SOMA is growing and we are dedicated to bringing the right people on board. He will offer a wealth of knowledge — both practical and theoretical — to The FXC’s visitors. As a technical manager he understands the entire range of SOMA Optima printing presses, and he also has extensive work experience improving the flexo printing process from a number of different areas. This falls in-line with SOMA’s role at The FXC: to educate operators and people in printing plants — not necessarily about operating a press, but setting the foundation of the workings of a press so they will be better printers. With the addition of Martin, we will ‘Move Flexo Forward’."