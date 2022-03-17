Glenroy Inc., a sustainable flexible packaging company, has announced a significant increase in capacity with the addition of a Tandem Adhesive Laminator, allowing them to better serve both existing and new customers.

“Our recent expansion, and specifically, the addition of the Tandem Adhesive Laminator, is accelerating our growth in high-barrier film laminations, recyclable pouches, and our stand-up pouch capabilities,” says Evan Arnold, VP of business development at Glenroy. “This investment will allow us to partner with existing and new customers to innovate, develop and expand the distribution of high-quality products in revolutionary sustainable flexible packaging, with a focus on preserving our environment. This additional capacity will enable us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

“The new Tandem Adhesive Laminator, which will be ready for production this spring, will improve run speeds, cure time, and increase capacity. The machine is in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment for top-performance,” says Jeff Huizenga, adhesive laminate manager at Glenroy. “This laminator is saving time and still allows us to provide the best, high-quality flexible packaging materials that Glenroy is known for.”

The investment in their production expansion enables them to better serve customers in food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial industries.