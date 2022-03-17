Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO) is expanding its Oregon Orchard snack & candy lineup with convenient 4 oz. packages and seven new chocolate flavors.

The convenient new 4 oz., stand-up gusseted pouches will launch in April for the existing chocolate and seasoned hazelnut flavors (nine items), along with the debut of seven exciting new chocolate-covered hazelnuts. The new chocolate flavors are Salted Caramel, Butterscotch, Pinot Noir, Maple Bacon, Dark Cherry, Mocha and Blackberry. All of these items are gluten free, Kosher certified, and do not contain any artificial flavors or ingredients.

Along with the new flavors, the packaging has received a new look. Dan Herndon, HGO's VP of sales and marketing, says, "We wanted to leverage some of the design elements of our original baking and seasoned packaging into this new candy line, while highlighting the benefits and features of our premium chocolate products. This, coupled with a desire to meet market expectations for convenience and offer an affordable price were the reasons behind this new look and size."