After six years as a regional sales manager in Canada for the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba territories, Tyrone Visser has been introduced as WAGO Corporation’s North American Business Development Manager for IIoT and Linux.

In his new position, Visser will be responsible for demonstrating how WAGO’s PFCs and Edge Devices can do more than what is traditionally possible with a PLC. This includes IIoT capabilities and cloud-based transmission as well as utilizing industry proven open-source software for low-code programming environments, custom visualization, databases and much more.

“I really look forward to working with customers to help them leverage these technologies to improve their business results,” Visser says. “From OEM customers looking to improve services and troubleshooting products in the field to various industrial customers looking to leverage machine data to improve performance and profitability.”